Lowi gives you the first installment of your convergent pack until July 31

We can save up to 45 euros depending on the contracted rate.

After raising the gigs of its mobile rates and the speed of the fiber to 600 MB, the Vodafone OMV, Lowi, has just announced its first summer promotion through which you give away the first monthly installment of your convergent pack until July 31.

How to get a free fiber and mobile quote with Lowi

As the guys from Movilonia Lowi tell us, a new summer promotion has just started aimed at those customers who have a mobile line, but do not have the contracted fiber optic service.

Vodafone offers 30 GB and unlimited social networks for 10 euros per month

All those customers of the Vodafone low-cost operator who find themselves in this situation and who contract a fiber and mobile package they will save the first installment of the convergent rate they have chosen.

This discount will be applied to the bank account and if the amount of the same is higher than the invoice, the remaining amount will be applied to the next invoice.

This promotion will be valid until July 31 and is compatible with any of the current convergent packs, which, after the last speed increase to 600 MB, are configured as follows:

100 MB fiber + mobile line with unlimited calls and 25 GB of monthly data per 34.95 euros per month.Fiber 300 MB + mobile line with unlimited calls and 30 GB of monthly data per 39.95 euros per month.Fiber 600 MB + mobile line with unlimited calls and 30 GB of monthly data per 44.95 euros per month.

We must bear in mind that this offer does not apply to additional mobile lines and that we will have to continue paying the corresponding fee. The rates for additional mobile lines compatible with current convergent packages are as follows:

5 GB and unlimited calls for 2.95 euros per month.15 GB and unlimited calls per 5.95 euros per month.25 GB and unlimited calls per 9.95 euros per month.7 Spanish operators you didn’t know existed

What we still do not know is yes to the seniors of this promotion, Lowi’s clients they will also be able to enjoy the usual 60 GB for free in summer, but from Explica.co we will keep you promptly informed of any news that occurs in this regard.

