While the leading telecommunications brands continue to strengthen their offerings with unlimited mobile data, cheap fiber and mobile combo They continue to focus on the main improvements of low-cost OMVs, finding news in recent weeks such as those of Amena, Finetwork or Pepephone, and to which it now joins Lowi.

With Lowi refusing to make its good, beautiful and cheap rate definitive, which includes fiber at 100 Mbps and 20 GB cumulative, the operator has once again extended the validity of this rate for its hiring available at least until June 30 and incidentally , too has improved the rest of combined with two new rates.

More fiber speed automatically and new rates

Those users who do not have a combined BBB of 34.95 euros, will see fiber speed automatically increased to 300 Mbps. They may also change to any of the two new modalities created as of today, which may represent a saving 2 euros per month in the case of choosing to combine with 12 GB on the mobile.

While the most complete version will continue to include 25 GB and 300 Mbps fiber for 44.95 euros, one step below we will find the possibility of hiring 12 GB and 300 Mbps fiber for 39.95 euros. In both cases with unlimited calls, accumulation of unconsumed gigabytes and the possibility of sharing megabytes with other Lowi clients.

Therefore, the lowest step of the previous offer, which included 3GB and fiber for 38.95 euros, disappears, so that Lowi could promptly recover its BBB rate to cover the cheapest price range as it has been doing until now. .

In the case of being interested in hiring fiber only, standard speed will remain 100 Mbps.

Cheaper additional mobile lines

Along with the new fiber and mobile offer, Lowi has also improved the conditions of its additional mobile lines, so that it maintains its cheapest additional at 3.95 euros, with calls at 0 cents per minute and 3 GB, but creates new additional lines at 9.95 euros with unlimited calls and the same gigabytes as the main line in the case of combining with fiber at 300 Mbps.

As an alternative to the BBB rate with 100 Mbps fiber, it will offer the additional mobile line with 20 GB for 14.95 euros. The complete offer of Lowi combined rates, remains as detailed below:

Share

Lowi debuts fiber and mobile combo with up to 300 Mbps and more discounts on additional lines