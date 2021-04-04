Lowes: “It was incredible”

04/04/2021 at 6:20 PM CEST

Nil Banos

Keep dominating. He continues to do so with an iron fist. It is ‘escadaLoweso’ the control that good Sam has of the situation in this early part of the season. After getting the back-to-back yesterday in terms of pole positions, this afternoon he also signed it in terms of victories. Second victory and 50 points in this unbeatable start of ’22’.

“It was incredible. The fall in the Warm Up was not pleasant, but things have gone really well in the race”Sam Lowes said after getting out of his Kalex in the parc fermé. “I started by falling behind in the leading group, but I felt good at all times. As I started to lead it was almost impossible to escape because of the wind.”explained the British pilot.

“In the end Remy set the best lap, but we worked very well and we added another victory here. But we have to continue like this because there is a lot of talent and as the weeks go by, this margin we have will be reduced”, concluded the even more leader of the Moto2 World Championship.

