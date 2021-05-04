Lowe’s Hosts ‘National Hiring Day’ to Hire 50,000 New Workers



The event takes place today, May 4, from 10 am to 7 pm (local time) in all Lowe’s stores in the United States.

Photo: Bruce Bennett / Getty Images

Lowe’s celebrates National Hiring Day where they are inviting everyone who is looking for part-time or full-time work to apply for the opportunity to work at the company.

Lowe’s is hiring for store-wide positions, with potential for growth. It should be noted that nearly 200 of today’s store managers began their careers in seasonal positions.

The event takes place today, May 4, from 10 am to 7 pm (local time) in all Lowe’s stores in the United States. The company is looking for people to fill thousands of seasonal, part-time and full-time positions this spring..

Upon arriving at your Lowe’s store, visit the registration desk or customer service area to register. There you can scan a QR code to enter an electronic registration form on your mobile device. When it’s time for your interview, they’ll send you a text or email with a breakdown of what to do next.

Each year, customers flock to Lowe’s for their spring shopping, which is why the store needs more staff to serve them. As part of the Lowe’s team, you can enjoy a generous worker discount and have the opportunity to hone your customer service skills in a fun and dynamic environment, the company said in a statement.

To protect job applicants, interview and training rooms have a scheduled cleaning rotation. Interviews will be staggered to allow for complete disinfection of the area before another candidate arrives.

Wearing masks for the interview process is also being required to keep employees, clients and candidates safe. If you forget to bring a mask, one will be provided.

In addition, the office doors will remain open to allow ventilation of the space. If the dimensions do not allow a distance of at least six feet, a Plexiglass partition will be placed between you and the interviewer.

As you can see, if you are looking for work and you live in an area where there is a Lowe’s store, you might consider showing up today to apply for one of their positions and start a career in the customer service industry.

–You may also be interested in: Where is the fourth stimulus check and how are the plus-up payments, third check and refunds