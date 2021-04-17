Lower minimum temperatures this Saturday in the peninsula and the Balearic Islands

The State Meteorological Agency (Aemet) foresees for this Saturday a lowering of minimum temperatures in the peninsula and the Balearic Islands, so that they will be below normal by mid-April, with extensive weak frosts in the northern plateau, the northeast of the southern plateau and mountainous areas in the center and north, more intense in the Pyrenees.

Maximum temperatures will drop in the Balearic Islands and will ascend in coastal areas Of the peninsula. They will be below their usual values ​​in the Balearic Islands and in the northeast third of the peninsula.

In the Balearic Islands, the sky will be cloudy with showers occasionally accompanied by storms that locally can become strong. The snow level in Mallorca will be around 800 / 1,000 meters.

In the Mediterranean area south of Cabo de la Nao, there will be cloudy intervals and showers generally weak. In the rest of the peninsular Mediterranean area, cloudy intervals are expected tending to clear in the afternoon, with the probability of a shower in Catalonia.

Cloudy or overcast in the Pyrenees and the eastern Cantabrian, with some weak snowfall in the Cordillera above about 600 to 1,000 meters and without ruling out some drizzle in the Basque Country. Little cloudy or clear the rest of the peninsula and Melilla, although with morning cloudy intervals in the surroundings of the Iberian system and in the rest of Andalusia. Cloudy in the north of the Canary Islands, with weak local rains at the beginning of the day in the islands of greater relief, and little cloudy in the south.

The wind will blow from east component in the Strait and on the peninsular northwest coast, with some interval of strong intensity in the north of Galicia. North component wind in the rest of the peninsula and in the Balearic Islands, strong or with strong intervals in Ampurdán and Menorca, and weak in the southwestern half of the peninsula. Trade winds in the Canary Islands.

Galicia

Darling slightly cloudy or clear with some interval of high clouds. Minimum temperatures slightly decreasing and maximum temperatures with slight changes, with a predominance of slight ascents in the north and slight descents in the south. Weak frosts in high areas of the eastern half. On the coast to the north of Finisterre, northeast wind with strong intervals between Finisterre and Estaca de Bares; south of Finisterre, light wind from the northeast. In the interior, variable loose wind with a predominance of the east component, rolling northeast and north in the afternoon.

Asturias

Little cloudy or clear, with some morning interval of low clouds in the eastern third. Minimum temperatures unchanged or slightly decreasing and maximum temperatures slightly increasing. Weak frosts in the southern half, more intense at high elevations of the Cordillera. East and northeast wind, weak in the interior and more intense on the coast.

Cantabria

Low cloud intervals increasing to cloudy skies during the central hours and tending to slightly cloudy skies at the end of the day. Some drizzle is not ruled out in the far east in the morning. Temperatures with little change. Weak frosts in the south, which will be more intense in mountain areas. On the coast, variable light wind tending to east and northeast directions in the morning. In the interior, variable light wind with a tendency in the morning to north and northeast directions.

Basque Country

Cloudy intervals at the beginning of the day tending to cloudy or overcast skies and diminishing in the late afternoon to intervals of low clouds. Some drizzle is not ruled out in the extreme northwest in the central hours. Minimum temperatures unchanged or slightly increasing, and maximums unchanged in the littoral zone and decreasing inland. Weak and isolated frosts in Álava. North component wind, generally weak, which may be somewhat more intense on the coast.

Castile and Leon

In the northeast cloudy intervals without ruling out weak precipitation in the extreme northeast. In the rest, a bit cloudy or clear. Minimum temperatures unchanged in the northeast and decreasing in the rest, and maximum temperatures rising in the northwest and unchanged or slightly decreasing in the rest. Generalized frosts, more intense in the north and weak in the rest of the region. Variable wind in the northwest, and northeast direction in the rest, more intense in the northeast of the autonomous community.

Navarre

Little cloudy or clear increasing at intervals and cloudy skies during the central hours, except in the southeast and in the Ribera where the slightly cloudy sky will predominate. Temperatures with little change. Weak frosts in the northern half, except on the Cantabrian slope, and which will be more intense in the Pyrenees. Loose northwest wind with more intense intervals in the Tudela area at the beginning of the day and that will intensify in the morning in the east of the foral community to north and northwest directions.

The Rioja

Cloudy or overcast sky tending at cloudy intervals. Minimum temperatures unchanged and maximum temperatures decreasing. Frosts in the mountains. Wind from the north and northwest, with strong intervals in the extreme east of the region.

Aragon

In the Pyrenees, cloudy with probability of precipitation. Snow level rising from 600 to 1,000 meters. In the rest, slightly cloudy sky with some low morning clouds in Teruel and daytime cloudiness in the afternoon. Temperatures with few changes, except decreases in the minimums and increases in the maximums in Huesca. Frosts in the northern third and in the Iberian. Loose to moderate wind from north and northwest directions, with strong gusts in Zaragoza and high heights of the Pyrenees.

Catalonia

In the Pyrenees, cloudy sky with probability of precipitation. In the eastern half, slightly cloudy at the beginning of the day tending to cloudy skies, with a probability of precipitation in the central hours. In the rest, little cloudy tending to cloudy intervals. In the south of Tarragona, occasional showers and storms are not ruled out during the early morning. Snow level rising from 600 to 1,000 meters. Minimum temperatures in descent and maximum temperatures in ascent. Frosts in the interior of the northern half. Variable wind with a predominance of the north component; in the Empordà, south of Tarragona and high peaks of the Pyrenees, moderate wind with strong gusts; in the rest, light wind.

Estremadura

Little cloudy or clear. Minimum temperatures falling and highs unchanged in the south and declining in the rest. Weak frosts in the Central System. Northeast wind, generally weak.

Madrid’s community

Little cloudy or clear sky, with some cloudiness interval evolution in the afternoon. Minimum temperatures in descent and maximums with few changes or in slight decrease. Frosts in the mountains, weak in general. Loose wind from the north, with a predominance of the northeast and with a more intense interval during the central hours of the day.

Castilla la Mancha

Little cloudy or clear, with intervals of low clouds at the beginning of the day in the south and some interval of evolution cloudiness in the afternoon in the eastern half. Minimum temperatures falling, except in Albacete, where they will remain unchanged or on a slight rise; maximums unchanged or slightly decreasing, except in Cuenca and Albacete where promotions will predominate. Weak frosts in the northeast quadrant, more intense in the Central and Iberian Systems. Loose wind from the north, with more intense intervals during the central hours, tending to variable at the end of the day in the southeast of the region.

Valencian Community

In the southern third, cloudy with a probability of weak rainfall during the first half of the day, tending to slightly cloudy skies. In the rest, cloudy intervals tending to a slightly cloudy sky. Temperatures unchanged or slightly decreasing. Weak frosts in points of the northern interior. In Castellón, light to moderate wind from the northwest, tending to a weak south component on the coast; in the rest, variable light wind tending in the afternoon to east and southeast directions.

Murcia

Cloudy intervals without ruling out occasional showers, more likely and intense in the afternoon in the southern half of the Region, when they can be occasionally accompanied by storms. Minimum temperatures unchanged or rising in the interior, and maximum temperatures decreasing along the coast and the region of Lorca, and unchanged in the rest. Variable wind, tending to east component in the afternoon.

Balearics

Cloudy sky with showers occasionally accompanied by a storm and small hail that can be occasionally strong, tending in the afternoon to slightly cloudy skies in the Pitiusas. Snow level at 800 meters. Falling temperatures. North component wind with some strong intervals in Menorca and northeast of Mallorca.

Andalusia

Sky with cloudy intervals in general, without ruling out occasional showers on the Mediterranean slope and Sierras Béticas, more likely on the eastern coast in the afternoon, and unlikely and weak in character in the western third in the morning; on the Atlantic slope, the sky will be slightly cloudy in the afternoon. Morning mists, without ruling out fog banks in the western interior. Minimum temperatures in decrease in the northern regions, and without changes in the rest; Rising highs on the western Mediterranean coast and Huelva, declining at the eastern end, and unchanged in the rest. Variable wind on the Mediterranean coast, tending to an east component at the end of the day; of northern component in the rest.

Canary Islands

In Lanzarote, Fuerteventura and El Hierro, cloudy intervals with probability of light rain during the early morning. In the north of Gran Canaria, northeast of Tenerife, north of La Gomera and north and east of La Palma, cloudy skies with occasional light rains during the early morning. In the rest of the areas of these islands, little cloudy skies, in general. Temperatures with little change. Northeast wind.