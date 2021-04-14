Lower House studies possible reparations for slavery in the US

A commission of the United States Congress debates this Wednesday on the payment of reparations for slavery to which generations of African Americans were subjected, on the eve of a historic vote on a cause that is gaining steam amid questions about racial inequalities.

The House Judiciary Committee initiated the first review – which is the process by which commissions debate and amend bills – to draft an initiative that creates a body to study and develop proposals to reward black communities.

But any bill faces likely opposition from Republicans, as no opposition lawmaker has joined the more than 150 Democrats who support this proposal.

The first version of this project was presented 30 years ago but it never made progress in the Chambers. The original idea was to cover the period of slavery and also the discrimination that black citizens were subjected to and is based on establishing a commission to propose compensation, including financial reparations.

Democratic legislator Sheila Jackson Lee – the main sponsor of the legislation – indicated that the establishment of this commission is an outstanding debt.

“With this legislation we will be able to address the marked disparities that plague the African-American community today and provide them with solutions,” he said in a statement.

Lee was one of the congressmen who met Tuesday with President Joe Biden as a member of the “Caucus” of black legislators to discuss the issue of reparations.

“He is committed” to the law, the legislator told reporters.

The debate coincides with the trial in Minneapolis against white police officer Derek Chauvin for the death of African-American George Floyd, a case that sparked protests not seen in decades in the United States.

In the middle of the trial, the death this weekend of a young black man at the hands of a police officer who claims he mistook his weapon for a stun gun fueled tension in the streets.

With information from AFP