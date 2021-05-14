Lower House Republicans elect Elise Stefanik as new bloc leader

May 14, 2021

The Republican legislators of the United States House of Representatives on Friday named Representative Elise Stefanik as number three in the leadership of the party in this institution, thus reinforcing the support of former President Donald Trump.

Stefanik, representative for the state of New York, is a strong defender of Trump and the false theories of electoral fraud in the last presidential elections. His election comes after Republicans ousted the former leader, Rep. Liz Cheney, for her criticism of the Trump administration narrative in the face of the election, calling it “the big lie.”

The now new president of the Republican Conference of the House of Representatives celebrated her victory (in a vote of 134-46) by thanking her Republican colleagues and underlining her endorsement of the former president.

“I support President Trump. Voters support President Trump. He is an important voice in our Republican Party and I am looking forward to working with him, ”Stefanik told reporters after his election. The congresswoman also criticized the current head of state, Joe Biden, whom she accused of implementing “radical left-wing socialist policies.”

