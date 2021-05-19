Lower House rejects debated tax on ‘super rich’ in Chile

(Bloomberg) – Chile’s Chamber of Deputies rejected proposals for a wealth tax and higher corporate levies, representing a major setback for legislation that has been criticized by investors and the government of President Sebastián Piñera.

The wealth tax was endorsed by 79 lawmakers, fewer than the 92 needed, in an article-by-article vote on Tuesday. Legislation that would have raised the corporate tax rate from 27% to 30% was also not approved. There is still a chance that senators will try to reintroduce the measures in the coming weeks.

The tax bill is one of several proposals debated by Chile’s Congress that have alerted investors in recent weeks. Last month, lawmakers approved a third round of early pension fund withdrawals and are currently advancing a plan to establish a mining royalty. The proposals reflect growing pressure to find ways to counter the social and economic impact of the pandemic.

The wealth tax is also part of a wave of such proposals in Latin America, as quarantines paralyze economies and governments struggle to avoid rising poverty rates. Argentina and Bolivia have already approved similar measures.

In Chile, critics of the bill have said that it is not an efficient way to increase government revenue, that it may deter some private investment, and that it would also be unconstitutional.

Income inequality and funding for social services such as education and health will be priorities as the country drafts its new Constitution over the next 12 months. Over the weekend, Chileans left the drafting of the new Charter largely in the hands of independents and left-wing parties.

On Tuesday, the Lower House approved a reduction in the value added tax from 19% to 4% for essential products such as milk, bread and vegetables, and a 10% cut for fuels, health products and hotels. . The proposal establishes that the new tax levels are in effect until the end of next year.

Read more

Original Note: Chile’s Lower House Rejects Wealth Tax Criticized by Investors

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

© 2021 Bloomberg LP