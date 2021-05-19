Lower House endorses proposal against attacks on Asians

15 minutes. The United States Lower House approved on Tuesday a bill that seeks to stop attacks against Asian citizens and that will now go to presidential approval.

With 364 votes in favor and 62 against, all from the Republican Party, the initiative was endorsed in the House of Representatives almost a month after the almost unanimous support it reached in the Senate (94-1), with the only opposition from Republican Josh Hawley.

The initiative, promoted by New York Democratic Congresswoman Grace Meng, gained relevance after the attacks suffered by people of Asian origin and the shooting that on March 16 took the lives of eight people in several Asian massage parlors in Atlanta (Georgia, USA).

At a press conference, Meng noted that people of Asian descent have become the “scapegoat” for the pandemic. He also regretted that they were beaten, stabbed and even killed.

“Asian Americans are tired of living in fear and being afraid that their children or parents will go out on the street,” he said.

The Stop AAPI Hate group, which tracks incidents of hate against people of Asian and Pacific Islander origin in the US, has documented 6,603 events such as verbal harassment, physical assault or discrimination from March 2020 to March 2021.

California State University San Bernardino indicated that in 2020 hate crimes against Asian Americans increased by 150%.

The new legislation

The proposal approved on Tuesday requires the Department of Justice to designate a person in charge to investigate this type of crime during the pandemic. It also calls for mobilizing resources at the local and state level.

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi, highlighted that the legislation will allow to prevent events and combat violence.

However, conservatives like Congressman Jim Jordan expressed their dissatisfaction, considering that now “state governments are being asked to act as policemen of speech.”

Biden is expected to sign the law this Thursday, coinciding with the celebration of Asian and Pacific Islander Heritage Month.