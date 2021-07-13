Lower her Mia Khalifa shorts and show her marked abdomen! | Instagram

The actress, businesswoman and internet celebrity Mia Khalifa showed herself in the gym working out by lowering her shorts a bit.

This flirty personality and social media celebrity continues to win over the hearts of millions of netizens thanks to her content.

Recently uploaded two videos to his stories where his figure looks and the result both on his abdomen and on his completely sweaty skin.

The chef’s wife Robert Sandberg She is recording one of the videos in front of the mirror, while sitting cross-legged, later she is about to lower her shorts a little to show her marked abdomen.

Could it be that Mia khalifa To date, she is one of the actresses that Internet users miss the most in her films.

Today Khalifa wears a much slimmer and more toned figure, since a few months ago she changed her habits and has become healthier and happier with herself.

Despite Sarah Joe Chamoun He retired from the film industry for a couple of years, he continues to be a very loved and desired celebrity by Internet users despite the fact that he only recorded 28 films, very few compared to Elsa Jean.