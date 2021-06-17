Lower her blouse! Mia Khalifa is flirtatious from behind | Instagram

For the beautiful Instagram and OnlyFans celebrity Mia Khalifa shared a Photo on Instagram where she is extremely flirtatious, posing on her back, dropping her blouse a little from her shoulders.

Mia khalifa It has stood out in the world of the internet thanks to its content on social networks, not only for the fact of showing off its figure.

On several occasions we have seen the model give her opinion regarding different policies of her country of origin Beirut, Lebanon and even from the United States, but without a doubt his most popular publications are those in which he appears showing his figure.

Read also: Anastasia Kvitko poses with her best angle from the beach

On July 27, 2020, he shared this black and white photo, he is wearing a kind of black blouse or jacket with studs, which lowered a little more than his shoulders and showed us his very flirtatious back.

CLICK HERE IF YOU WANT TO SEE THE PHOTO.

According to the description of her image, she is fulfilling a challenge and nominating several of her friends, hoping that this time they will comply, since the last time she did it, they all left her hanging.

Enter here and meet Show News on Youtube!

He stated that the invitations to his wedding would be canceled in the event that none of the nominees responded to the challenge, although it was not specified what they should do.