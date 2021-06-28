Löw, with everything to the Wembley storming

06/27/2021 at 10:03 PM CEST

Adrià Corominas

Waiting for that Thomas muller just recovered from knee problems, to Joachim Löw headaches recur. In the last training session, two other fundamental pieces of his scheme did not jump to the pitch: Antonio Rüdiger and Ilkay Gündogan, although in both cases they are expected for tomorrow’s match against England if there is no setback.

In the case of the Chelsea defender, his problems are slight, as the reason for his dismissal is that he is still weakened by a cold, while in the case of the Manchester City midfielder, the contusion he suffered to the skull during the game against Hungary it is still taking its toll.

Havertz, recovered

Who did train normally was Kai havertz, who also ended the game limping due to knee pain after a collision with a Hungarian player.

The Chelsea striker also played down the fact that there are several players from the German team playing in the Premier League.

In order to Havertz, who scored the winning goal in the Champions League final, Knowing the English championship does not necessarily represent an advantage Before this great game that will be played at Wembley.

“It is not a great advantage, it will be a duel of equals & rdquor ;, he said, before praising his rival tomorrow.” In front we will have a team that is made up of players who are among the best in the world and who still They can do better than they have done so far. They have a lot of individual quality in attack, but we came out of the group stage with a lot of confidence and momentum.

Gosens, motivated

In London, the Mannschaft will not be able to count on many followers given the difficulties to enter from Germany to British territory. A fact that does not worry one of the positive surprises of the tournament as it is Robin gosens.

For the Atalanta side, not having the public in favor is not a problem. “It’s great when the stadium is against you and you can silence the fans. For us it is an additional motivation, “he explained.