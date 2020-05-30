Some cars are a hit even before they hit the market, and others have a hard time convincing the public to end up opting for it. The latter seems to be what is happening with the Mercedes EQC, a very important model for Mercedes because it is the first electric car produced in series by the German manufacturer. However, in Germany their low sales figures are beginning to worry.

The Mercedes EQC hit the market in the summer of last year, with the ambition to offer a premium electric SUV that could offer an alternative to the Audi e-tron, the Jaguar I-Pace, and even the Tesla Model X. However, and after From a somewhat difficult start, over time EQC sales start to worry in Germany.

According to the registration data of the Kraftfahrt-Bundesamt, the German Federal Motor Transport Authority, the Mercedes-Benz EQC 400 closed the year 2019 with a total of 548 registered units (it is worth mentioning that it began to be marketed during the second half of the year) . Between January and April of this 2020, 300 units of the EQC have been registered. In total, just over eight hundred cars sold since its launch last year.

Mercedes-Benz EQC 400.

According to the German newspaper Handelsblatt, some executives of the brand have said that “registration records are not an indicator to draw conclusions about the demand.” However, they had also expressed their concern saying that the model “is a total disaster,” according to newspaper sources.

And it is that if we compare it with its main rival, the Audi e-tron, the model with the four rings multiply the sales of the Mercedes by 7, with 2,130 Audi e-tron units registered between January and April 2020 (in Germany). Even assuming a hypothetical large number of self-registrations by Audi, the difference is still large. The price difference is not particularly relevant either, since in Germany the e-tron is only 2,181 euros cheaper than the EQC (a minimum amount in this type of car).

Audi’s e-tron also far surpasses its other rivals: the Jaguar I-Pace registered 211 units in the same period, and the Tesla Model X reached 225 (less than the Mercedes in both cases). In Spain the differences are less pronounced than in Germany: the e-tron has 113 units registered, compared to 56 for the EQC, 36 for the Model X and 14 for the I-Pace.

