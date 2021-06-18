Low-rated television station? They assure they will cancel another program | Instagram

The problems are diminishing on the television stations! Now TV Azteca is in trouble again. They assure that the direct competition of Televisa could be on the verge of canceling its second program due to low rating. As it has been handled is Treasure hunters, the television show that could come to an end.

It has transpired that the game show conducted by the irreverent Facundo and Regina Muguia could come to an end very soon, this low rating. Everything seemed to be fine in its premiere on Monday, June 14, where it had positioned itself as the program with the highest rating in Azteca that day; however, the magic fell the next day.

They point out that the audience on Tuesday, in their second program, did not exceed 600 thousand viewers, a situation that declined as the days passed.

Cazatesoros is being broadcast on TV Azteca at 8:30 p.m. from Monday to Thursday. However, it has been indicated that there will be changes in the programming, with the aim of recovering viewers and they will make use of two famous series for this.

Although so far, there has only been talk of programming changes and adjustments, it is speculated that Facundo’s program could come to an end very soon because the audience did not react as expected.

It was speculated that Cazatesoros would indicate Mauricio Mancera’s return to TV Azteca, this after being part of the morning star of Televisa, the Hoy program; however, it did not materialize.

The end of the exclusivities in the television stations is bringing this flow of talents from one to the other, as happened with Anette Michel, who after being faithful for many years to Azteca is currently seen being part of the Hoy Program.