According to data from Johns Hopkins University, there was a decrease in daily cases and deaths from COVID-19 in the United States

United States This Wednesday reached the million 849 thousand 852 of confirmed cases of COVID-19, with 107 thousand 099 deaths, according to the independent count of Johns Hopkins University.

The balance until 8:00 p.m. local is 18,417 new infections and 919 deaths, which meant a drop in daily statistics.

Tuesday’s count revealed that 23,144 people contracted the disease between Monday and yesterday, while 1,177 died.

The state of NY It remains the great epicenter of the pandemic in the United States with 374,085 confirmed cases and 30,019 deaths, a figure below the statistics of deaths in Italy and Brazil.

In New York City, deaths from the disease total 21,688.

The neighboring state of New Jersey it accounts for 162 thousand 068 cases and 11 thousand 880 deaths; Massachusetts 101,592 infections and 7,152 deaths; and Pennsylvania It has reported 77,780 positive for coronavirus and 5,742 dead.

Other states with large numbers of deaths are Michigan with 5 thousand 570; Illinois with 5 thousand 621; California with 4,333; and Connecticut with 3 thousand 989.

The provisional balance of deaths is close to the initial estimates of the White House, which projected at best between 100,000 and 240,000 deaths nationwide; but it has already far exceeded the most optimistic calculations made by the president Donald trump, of between 50 thousand and 60 thousand deaths.

Since then, however, Trump has repeatedly raised his forecast to acknowledge in his latest calculation that the final figure will likely be between 100,000 and 110,000 dead.

The Institute of Health Metrics and Assessments (IHME) of the University of Washington, in whose prediction models of the evolution of the pandemic the White House often sets, calculates that by the beginning of August the crisis will have left more than 135 thousand deaths in the United States.

With information from .