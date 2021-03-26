Low price lure ends Hang Seng’s slump

Shanghai (China), March 26 (EFE) .- The benchmark index of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, the Hang Seng, closed its session today with gains of 1.57% that put an end to its losing streak thanks to the fact that Investors were attracted precisely by the low prices that this negative trend had left in stocks.

The selective added 436.82 points to 28,336.43, while the index that measures the behavior of mainland Chinese companies listed on the Hong Kong stock market, the Hang Seng China Enterprises, advanced 2.06%.

Among the sub-indices, only Services (-0.73%) were out of tune, while Finance (0.87%), Real Estate (1.72%) and Commerce and Industry (2.32%) closed positively.

Among the most prominent in this last sector was the textile manufacturer ANTA Sports, which advanced by 5.61% in light of the opportunities that open up in a local market in which foreign brands will suffer after the call for a boycott on Chinese social networks by their rejection of cotton from Xinjiang, a region in which Western countries denounce alleged human rights abuses.

The technology Xiaomi (6.28%) attracted investors again before a new wave of rumors about its entry into the electric vehicle market and after announcing that it will manufacture its own chips for computers.

Among the digital giants of the trading floor, the good session of Tencent (2.31%) and Meituan (5.08%) contrasted with the decline of Alibaba (-2.26%).

In real estate, two clear winners: Country Garden (8.11%) and the recently incorporated Longfor Group (5.82%).

For its part, in the financial area the most prominent title was the trading floor operator itself, HKEX (3.02%), followed by the banking giant ICBC (1.49%), which will present its annual results today.

Among the Chinese state oil companies the best performance was that of Cnooc (3.96%), while among the public telephone companies there was one of lime and one of sand: China Mobile lost 0.49% and China Unicom advanced 0.46 %.

The business volume of the session was 183.900 million Hong Kong dollars (23.672 million dollars, 20.085 million euros).

