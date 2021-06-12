Low pressure system affects the country; alert in 8 entities due to torrential rains

MEXICO CITY

Alert for heavy and torrential rains throughout the weekend in the states of Oaxaca, Veracruz, Chiapas, Tabasco, Guerrero, Colima, Michoacán and Puebla, after the low pressure zone with a 50 percent probability of cyclonic development in the Gulf of Tehuantepec began to affect the national territory.

At a press conference, the general coordinator of the National Meteorological Service (SMN), Alejandra Méndez Girón, reported that the most critical moment is expected to occur between Sunday night and Monday morning.

He stressed that the phenomenon could take hold and turn into depression or the tropical storm Carlos, before making landfall on the coasts of Chiapas or Oaxaca.

“The most critical day in terms of rainfall would be from Sunday night and early Monday, it is expected that there will be an accumulated precipitation of more than 700 millimeters,” he said.

For his part, Enrique Guevara Ortiz, general director of the National Center for Disaster Prevention (Cenapred), He announced that 5,600 temporary shelters are ready to be installed in the eight entities of the country, where it is estimated that the affected population could add several million people.

“Particularly in Oaxaca there are 371 shelters, in Veracruz 2,23 shelters, in Chiapas 456, in Tabasco 735, in Guerrero there are 624, in Michoacán 179, in Puebla 58 and in Colima 236”, he explained.

The call to citizens is to stay informed by the authorities of Civil protection, since heavy rains could cause floods, winds, tides, storms, hail, high waves, slopes or landslides

