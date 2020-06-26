With the arrival of iPadOS 14 comes a really useful feature for many circumstances: Low Power Mode. With this mode, the consumption of the battery of our iPad decreases significantly and the system is optimized so that we can use our iPad as long as possible.

For now only Siri, surely more in the following betas

The Low Power Mode has been with us for several years. On the iPhone it allows us to reduce the energy consumption of the device by making various changes in behavior, such as disable automatic app download, reduce background activity, or disable email checking. On the iPad, according to our first tests, the same thing happens.

For now this mode is available to activate and deactivate only through Siri. Hopefully in the successive betas Apple enable the corresponding section in the Settings app, as well as the warning when the battery drops below 20%.

The Low consumption mode reaches the iPad with iPadOS 14, although for now we can only activate it through Siri. pic.twitter.com/bgs9xWZrLy – David Bernal Raspall (@ david_br8) June 26, 2020

Thanks to this function, when we need to get the most out of the battery life of our iPad, we can ask the system with a single touch. A function that will certainly be welcomed.

With iOS 14, iPadOS 14 and macOS Big Sur Apple has made several major changes, and in general terms we see a homogenization of functions across all systems. Each device is unique, but what we can do with them is something that goes beyond the device itself, they form an ecosystem. For now the Mac has not received this news, although we will be on the lookout for surprises in the next beta versions.

