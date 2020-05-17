Vatican City.- On the Day of Prayer promoted by the High Committee for Human Brotherhood, Pope Francis launched prayers for the end of the COVID-19 pandemic.

At the daily mass from Casa Santa Marta, the pontiff recalled that there are other pandemics that cause millions of deaths, such as famine and war, and he invited believers to ask God to bless them and have mercy on all.

“The High Committee for Human Brotherhood has called for today a day of prayer, fasting, to ask God for mercy and mercy in this tragic moment of the pandemic. We are all brothers. Saint Francis of Assisi said: All brothers. And for this, men and women of all religious denominations, today, we unite in prayer and penance, to ask for the Grace to cure this pandemic. “

In his homily, the Pope confessed that humanity “did not expect this pandemic; It came without us expecting it, but now it’s here. And many people die. And many people die alone and many people die helplessly. ” In this sense, he says that the thought of ‘may come to us, but I was not touched, thank God I was saved’: “But think of others! Think about the tragedy and also about the financial consequences, the consequences for education and what will happen next […] And for this reason today all of us, brothers and sisters, of any religious confession, pray to God. ”

The pontiff went ahead of those who criticize this initiative and accuse the Church of “religious relativism” and pointed out: “Can’t we pray to the Father of all? Each one prays as he knows, how he can, according to his own culture. We are not praying against each other, this religious tradition against this, no! We are all united as human beings, as brothers, praying to God, according to our own culture, according to our own tradition, according to our own beliefs, but brothers and praying to God, this is the important thing: brothers, fasting , asking God for forgiveness for our sins, so that the Lord has mercy on us, so that the Lord forgives us, so that the Lord stops this pandemic. Today is a day of brotherhood, looking at the only Father, brothers and fatherhood. Day of prayer ”.

Francisco took the opportunity to point out that the coronavirus pandemic is not the only threat to humanity, he recalled that there are other pandemics that make many people die without society becoming alarmed because, he said, he looks the other way: “We are a little unconscious before the tragedies that are happening in the world right now. “

The Pope quotes an official statistic, which does not speak of the coronavirus pandemic, but of another: “In the first four months of this year, 3,700,000 people died of hunger. There is a hunger pandemic. In four months, almost 4 million people. This prayer today to ask the Lord to stop this pandemic should make us think of the other pandemics in the world. There’s a lot! The pandemic of wars, famine and many others. But the important thing is that today, together and thanks to the courage that this High Committee for the Human Brotherhood has had, together we have been invited to pray according to our own tradition and to make a day of penance, fasting and also charity, to help the the rest. This is what’s important. “

VC News Information

ebv