Low mortality from viruses in Mexico could be due to collective immunity: Eduardo Fernández

The climate and conditions in which the majority have lived have generated perhaps stronger immune systems, said the former president of the Banking and Securities Commission.

The measures that developed countries are taking to avoid contagions by coronavirus do not necessarily apply in nations such as Mexico, due to the conditions in which the majority of the population lives, he said. Eduardo Fernández García, former president of the National Banking and Securities Commission.

“Social distancing in countries like ours does not work because simply and simply the homes of the vast majority of Mexicans are few square meters, and the whole family lives together, ”he said in an interview for Aristegui en Vivo.

“Now that we send the children and young people to their homes, in fact, what we are doing is bringing those young people together with the elderly, the most vulnerable, and we are also sending them with the immunosuppressed, obese, diabetic,” he added.

However, he said that although the number of infected until Sunday already total 316 positive cases, the death rate is still much lower.

“That is also telling us other things that probably have to do with good news for Mexicans, that probably the climate and the conditions in which we have lived the majority, has generated stronger immune systems. I would like the health experts, who exist in Mexico, to analyze it thoroughly because there is no correlation between the number of infected and the deaths, “he said.

“We must be very attentive to the mortality caused by this virus in the Mexican population before taking measures that, in my opinion, are very ineffective in the vast majority of Mexicans due to the way they live,” he added.

The lawyer reiterated that although he welcomes the cancellation of massive events, no action should be taken beyond that without carefully analyzing the relationship between mortality and infection.

“If that is still as low as it is now, it means that in Mexico it would be giving what the English tried, which is the collective immunity and that they had to go backwards because in the latitudes where they live, the virus is more dangerous than it appears, until now, to indicate that it is in our country, “he said.

Fernández García stressed that the number of few deaths in Mexico from the coronavirus, two so far, has nothing to do with any health strategy or the application of phases 1, 2 or 3.

“That is because here, for reasons I mentioned, mortality can and is showing lower than in developed countries. Here, as in the United States, we start late. Simply and simply in the United States it began to expand from December and no measures were taken in January or February, and we had to import the virus due to the countless crosses that occurred in those days, “he said.

“Surely they visited us and surely the visitors were infected, and everything indicates that they did not get sick or at least did not get seriously sick. That is what I would like us to study well in Mexico and take care not to take measures beyond what is strictly necessary. Whether they say it or not, we are already in a collective immunization process given the conditions as most of the Mexican people live“He added.