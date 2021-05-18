Low instincts: Sharon Stone wishes to stop the release of cut XXX

Even if you have never seen Low Instincts – 54%, the crime thriller with Sharon Stone and Michael Douglas, chances are you know, have heard or seen a parody of the famous scene in which the character of the actress crosses her legs. The scene is one that annoys the interpreter, who now explains that, despite her wishes, the director plans to release a XXX cut that will have even more material and there is nothing she can do.

Don’t miss: Low Instincts, by Paul Verhoeven, what did the critics say at its premiere?

In an interview with the Australian show A Current Affair (via Yahoo), the actress Sharon stone explained that although he has no regrets about having participated in Low Instincts, is also not a big fan of the idea that a new cut, which he has called “director’s XXX cut” is shown, which he understands what will happen and that, unfortunately, he has no chance of stopping its release:

They have decided to release Director’s Cut XXX for the film’s 30th anniversary. There are new (Screen Actors Guild) rules about that that have been made and created, but they were imposed after I, as a young woman, made this movie, so they don’t apply to me.

In case you haven’t seen it, Low Instincts – 54%, directed by Paul Verhoeven, is about a detective (Michael Douglas), who investigates the murder of a rock star. His main suspect is his attractive ex-girlfriend, Catherine Tramell (Stone), a successful novelist whose latest work has disturbing parallels to the crime that occurred. Throughout the movie, she seduces the detective.

The scene that now causes controversy is one that occurs during the interrogation of his character. He is in a room in front of policemen and crosses his legs revealing his genitals. Stone has said in the past that Verhoeven assured her that her crotch could not be seen and it wasn’t until she attended a screening of the film that she found out she had been exposed, causing her to slap the filmmaker immediately after seeing the movie. The filmmaker assures that it was always clear what was going to happen.

We recommend: Sharon Stone describes the culture of cancellation as “the stupidest thing she has ever seen happen”

The film was released in 1992 and the new cut, which will be a restoration in 4K, although there is no certainty about whether it will be much more explicit or will contain more sexual scenes than the original version had. The remastering took place over the past two years and last month it was announced that it would begin showing in Europe in mid-June before hitting Australia and New Zealand.

Stone recently appeared on the Netflix series Ratched – 87%. The actress also published a book with her memoirs in which she also recalled that she was never warned about the scene during filming and in which she considers that, since it is her body that appears on the screen, the opinion of no one else on the matter but hers. There are no plans for this new cut of the film to reach Latin America at the moment.

Continue reading: Sharon Stone believes that a “slap on the butt” is not as serious as #MeToo says