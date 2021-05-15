Low Impact 15-Minute Upper Body Workout from Kayla Itsines

So, I have something I need the world to know. I. Hate. Jumping. Exercises.

Sure, plyometrics — the fancy term trainers often use to trick us into things like burpees and jump lunges — rev up your heart rate, improve your cardio fitness without a treadmill, and can work up a solid sweat. But for those of us who prefer to keep both feet on the ground because of joint issues or just a personal policy, they’re torture.

Now that we’re all on the same page, I’m here to tell you that Kayla Itsines, certified personal trainer and co-founder of the SWEAT app, has a new eight-week program (available on said app) designed for people like us.

Itsines says her mom wanted to follow her SWEAT workouts, but couldn’t deal with all of the plyos. That inspired her to create a low-impact (aka jump-free) routine her mom, or anyone not looking to jump, could do.

Now, don’t read this wrong: A low-impact workout doesn’t have a low impact on your fitness — and it’s not always easy.. That term just means that both of your feet are on the ground at the same time as you exercise (so crushing a tough elliptical sesh def counts as a low-impact workout, JFYI).

This 15-minute upper-body circuit below is a taste of Itsines’ new Low-Impact with Kayla program. It’s designed to target all of the muscles in your upper bod (see: biceps, triceps, back, and shoulders) so you can up your posture game and build some muscle. Let’s do this!

The workout

Perform each move in the circuit in order for 30 seconds before moving to the next exercise. Once you completed all six moves, rest for 45 seconds before starting the next lap. Do four laps before cooling down.

Bent-over row



Step 1: Holding a dumbbell in each hand with a neutral grip (palms facing inwards), plant both feet on the floor shoulder-width apart. While maintaining a slight bend in your knees, hinge forward from your hips so that your torso is parallel to the floor. Extend your arms directly below your chest. This is your starting position.

Step 2: Inhale. Exhale. Bend your elbows to bring the dumbbells in towards your body, ensuring your elbows remain in close contact with the sides of your body. You should feel a small squeeze between your shoulder blades.

Step 3: Inhale. Extend your elbows to lower the dumbbells and return to the starting position. That’s one rep. Do as many as you can in 30 seconds.

Bicep curl

Step 1: Holding a dumbbell in each hand in a neutral grip (palms facing inwards) with arms extended on either side of your body, plant both feet on the floor shoulder-width apart. This is your starting position.

Step 2: Inhale. Exhale. Bend your elbows to bring the dumbbells in towards your chest, ensuring that your elbows remain in close contact with the sides of your body.

Step 3: Inhale. Extend your elbows to lower the dumbbells and return to the starting position. That’s one rep. Do as many as you can in 30 seconds.

Tricep extension

Step 1: Holding a single dumbbell with both hands, plant both feet on the floor shoulder-width apart. Extend your arms above your head, ensuring that they are on either side of your ears. This is your starting position.

Step 2: Inhale. While keeping your shoulders as still as possible, bend your elbows to lower the dumbbell behind your head.

Step 3: Exhale. Using your triceps, extend your elbows to return to the starting position, ensuring that your shoulders, elbows, and wrists remain in line with one another at all times. That’s one rep. Do as many as you can in 30 seconds.

Alternating shoulder press

Step 1: Holding a dumbbell in each hand, plant both feet on the floor hip-width apart. Extend both arms overhead, holding the dumbbells in a neutral grip (palms facing inwards). This is your starting position.

Step 2: Inhale. Without moving your left arm, bend your right elbow to lower the dumbbell down to chin height.

Step 3: Exhale. Using the muscles in your right shoulder and arm, extend your right elbow to return to the starting position. Avoid “shrugging” by drawing your shoulder blades down and back.

Step 4: Inhale. Without moving your right arm, bend your left elbow to lower the dumbbell down to chin height.

Step 5: Exhale. Using the muscles in your shoulder and arm, extend your left elbow to return to the starting position. Once again, avoid “shrugging” by drawing your shoulder blades down and back. That’s one rep. Do as many as you can in 30 seconds.

Reverse fly



Step 1: Holding one dumbbell in each hand, plant both feet on the floor shoulder-width apart. Hinge forwards from your hips so that your torso is parallel to the floor. Bend your knees slightly and extend your arms to hold the dumbbells directly below your chest. This is your starting position.

Step 2: Inhale. Exhale. While maintaining a slight bend in your elbows, raise the dumbbells outwards and upwards from below your chest until they reach shoulder height. You should feel a small squeeze between your shoulder blades.

Step 3: Inhale. Gently lower the dumbbells to return to the starting position. That’s one rep. Do as many as you can in 30 seconds.

Arnold press



Step 1: Holding two dumbbells with an underhand grip (palms facing towards your body) directly in front of your chest, plant both feet on the floor slightly further than shoulder-width apart. This is your starting position.

Step 2: Inhale. Exhale. Using the muscles in both your shoulders and arms, extend your elbows to press the dumbbells above your head, rotating your wrists outwards (internal rotation) to turn your palms away from your body. Your arms should be in line with your ears on either side of your head.

Step 3: Inhale. Once your arms are fully extended, bend your elbows to lower the dumbbells into your chest and rotate your wrists inwards (external rotation) to return to the starting position. That’s one rep. Do as many as you can in 30 seconds.

