Turkey It recorded the lowest death rate from the new coronavirus since the end of March after 41 people died in the past 24 hours, bringing the total death toll to 4,096, the health minister reported Saturday.

Minister Fahrettin Koca tweeted that 1,610 new infections have been confirmed, which leads to a total of 148 thousand 067 cases in the country of 82 million inhabitants. More than 108,000 people have recovered, according to statistics.

Fifteen provinces, including Istanbul, are in four-day confinement. The country has implemented partial confinements to combat the outbreak. People under the age of 20 and over 65 have been locked up at home for weeks, although they are now allowed to go out for a few hours on specific days.

Other measures to relax the restrictions have come into effect, including the reopening of shopping malls, hairdressers and beauty salons. The number of provinces under lockdown on weekends and national holidays has dropped from 31 to 15.

Also on Saturday, Tourism Minister Mehmet Nuri Ersoy told private NTV television that he expected national tourism to start on May 28, if the outbreaks of COVID-19 continue to decline.

JM

