Löw and the commitment to maintain system and personnel, in front of the critics

06/20/2021 at 5:32 PM CEST

.

The German coach, being already a little against the wall, he opted to maintain the same system and the same players against Portugal of the defeat to France, despite critics crying out for him to make changes.

Löw, and he warned a day before, said that things had to be improved but that it could be done within the same system -a 3-4-3- and with the same players.

The system convinced him, with Robin Gosens and Joshua Kimmich joining the attack winning the free spaces in the bands, and if something that had to be improved was show more decision in the last third. Do not touch the ball backwards at key moments but try to put it in the area.

Since before the European Championship Löw had opted for this scheme, although he always insists that it can be varied, and he is not a man of sudden changes motivated by circumstances.

A turn towards a 4-3-3, or to the 4-2-3-1 who usually plays for Bayern, it was seen as unlikely by the staunch critics who hoped Löw would stick with it and they predicted a new defeat.

If the scheme was not changed, it had to be done player changesothers asked. The most requested was that Leroy Sané enter to the team, which would have involved removing Kai Havertz since Thomas Müller and Serge Gnabry tend to be untouchable.

Against Portugal, the system, with Kimmich and Gosens making the most of their position, It was one of the keys to success. Each of the two lanes was directly involved in three of the four goal plays.

One of the goals was a co-production, Kimmich cross and Gosens header in the second post. Y Havertz, the one who had to leave, was also in some way in three of the goals.

Another proposal, moving Kimmich to the center where he feels better, implied joining the team of Lukas klostermann, who was injured in training, or overtaking the position of Mathias Ginter.

It seemed that everyone who wrote about football in Germany had in mind possible changes for the game against Portugal. The only one who didn’t seem to care much about what changes to make was Löw, the only one who could do them.

Make no changes to the system and not necessarily personal changes, it was his motto. The key, according to him, was elsewhere and he spoke of “tactical modifications“More risky near the area. And the team seemed to understand.

Without a doubt, despite the performance and the clear victory, there are still pending subjects. The two goals of Portugal, one in a counterattack generated from a corner kick in favor of Germany and another in a situation with set pieces, they leave some questions.

Löw, in his last tournament as head of the national team, knows it and something will try to invent to solve certain defensive deficiencies, which were also seen in the match against France.

Now wait Hungary, without Germany yet having the safe classification. The Hungarians showed with the draw against France that they are in a position to bother and can be dangerous.

We will also have to wait for news from the infirmary in the next few days. Several players were touched -Gosens with abductor problems, Mats Hummels with knee discomfort, Ilkay Gündogan with calf discomfort- although Löw has said there appears to be no cause for concern.

However, It is possible that he will make some changes against Hungary to regulate the effort. Against Portugal, Leon Goretzka reappeared after a long hiatus due to a muscle injury. He had a scoring chance. It could be an alternative.