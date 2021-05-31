Loves that kill. Trailer for ‘I onde dager’, the new by Tommy Wirkola

With you the official trailer of ‘I onde dager’, original title of the new film by Norwegian filmmaker Tommy Wirkola, responsible for titles such as’ Nazi Zombies’, ‘Hansel and Gretel: Witch Hunters’,’ Nazi Zombies 2. Red vs. Dead ‘or’ Seven Sisters’.

The protagonist of the latter is also of ‘The Trip’, international title with which this black comedy is known in which Noomi Rapace and Aksel Hennie (‘Headhunters’, ‘Nobel’) play a married couple in crisis who decides to go to an isolated cabin for a weekend to try ” reconnect “, although the true intention of both is to kill their respective partner …

Of course, as the trailer that you can see below reveals, things will not be that simple at all (although it is a bit violent).

This Norwegian production will be released in its country of origin on July 30, without for the moment we know when or how to get to Spain. If arrives.

Postscript. What became of ‘War Pigs‘?

