Lover !, they assure Maite Perroni is a married producer couple | Reform

Scandal!. The famous actress Maite Perroni has gotten into serious trouble, this after the famous magazine TVNotas assured in one of its publications that she is the lover of a married man and not just any man but that they pointed to her partner as Andres Tovar, producer of The sun rises.

According to the famous magazine, the protagonist of Dark Wish of Netflix He would have cheated on his already ex-partner, the music producer Koko Stambuk, for months with the famous producer, who is married to fellow actress Claudia Martín.

The publication claims to have approached a mutual friend of Claudia and Andrés, who would have confessed that the couple would not only be in crisis because of Maite Perroni, but would already find herself in the middle of a separation after Martín discovered her husband’s deception with the former RBD.

It was said that the beautiful Claudia Martín would have found the exchange of messages between Maite Perroni and Andrés Tovar quite risqué that they left no doubt about a relationship between the two television stars.

The alleged source assured that the wife of the producer of Sale el Sol was the one who discovered what was between him and Perroni, this through the cell phone. Claudia Martín felt Andrés quite serious and cold for months, he thought that it was about the distance, work commitments and others, since he claimed he had a lot of demand in Image television, while she constantly travels to record her current telenovela.

The mystery for Martín came to an end when at dawn she heard constant messages that came to her husband’s cell phone, thinking that it was an emergency, she decided to look at the cell phone and realized that it was the user described as Maite P., he immediately realized that it was the singer and the messages revealed what was between the lovers.

The actress woke up and faced her husband, who denied everything and asked him to go back to sleep since he had to work the next day, finally he accepted having had “something else” with the Netflix actress.

The source pointed out that Maite would be responsible for initiating the relationship with the television producer, since she would seek him out on the pretext that he would support her for the recording of the tribute to RBD.

The YouTube program Chisme No Like shared this information in its broadcast and assured that in Sale el Sol this situation was completely denied; however, the TVNotas source assures that Claudia Martín and Andrés Tovar are already planning a peaceful divorce; while Perroni would announce the end of their courtship to finally be with the producer.