In 2009 Konami released a dating simulator for the Nintendo DS, LovePlus. This genre of video games have very popular in Japan, so it was not launched in any other region of the world. The player puts himself in the shoes of a Towano High School high school student named Wataru Aikawa. With the passage of time and interactions with different girls in the game, the protagonist will begin to have feelings for themBut due to their decisions only one will declare their love in the middle of the game. It is so successful among young people that Konami released a mobile version called Loveplus every, although it will end many couples this summer.

This has been announced by the prestigious company. Last October this game was released on iOS and Android, but has its hours numbered. LovePlus Every will end its service this summer, specifically on August 5. This means that many players they will virtually break up with their girlfriends And there is no turning back. Now everyone is wondering what the end for the game will be or simply Konami will close the game without giving further explanations to the users. They have chosen a bad moment, when in Japan they are taking extreme measures of confinement, which is why some anime series have been delayed.

【重要 ①】 「ラ ブ プ ラ ス EVERY」 は 、 こ れ ま で 、 多 く 様 に 支 え ら ら 運 営 参 り ま た た た た た た た た た た た た た た た た た た た た た た た た た た た た た た た た た た た た た た た た た た諸般00 を も っ て 、 サ ー ビ ス を 終了 す る こ と と い た し ま し た 。https: //t.co/x7rWFr2Q7E#loveplus – ラ ブ プ ラ ス 公式 (@loveplusproject) May 26, 2020

Not only is it enough to have a virtual girlfriend on the phone, but for a few years a virtual assistant with anime aesthetics triumphs. This assistant interacts with her owner, in addition to helping workers during confinement as if she were a secretary.