The world of dating simulators never ceases to amaze. We are talking about one of the most successful genres in Japan, leaving the most curious games. At Neox Games we have already mentioned on occasion that for example Hatoful Boyfriend, a title in which we play a student who travels to Japan to study in a school of … pigeons. As the plot progresses we will be wrapped in constant love triangles, each more twisted than the last.

LovePlus Every is another Japanese bet within the dating simulator genre. Its creators are nothing more and nothing less than Konami, authors of such outstanding games as Metal Gear Solid or Silent Hill, there is nothing. In Loveplus every We find all the possible topics of the genre and that have led it to become a resounding success in Japanese territory.

We will play a male student who must interact with the rest of the young people at school. As you may already be imagining, it will be up to us to decide which girl we end up getting on with the most. As we progress, little by little the girls will declare their love, or not, for the protagonist. The game has been praised in Japan for its spectacular character designs, as well as the realistic behavior of female characters.

A proposal well known and without surprises, but that in Japan has become a success out of the ordinary. LovePlus Every is available only in Japan for mobile devices, both in Android how iOS. Unfortunately, and for no apparent reason, Konami has decided to end his adventure with the video game. The next August 5 the company will shut down the servers, giving no explanations for now about what will happen to all the progress made in the relationships.

The story of the LovePlus saga is not new. Already in 2009 Japanese users were able to enjoy a version for Nintendo DS which, as expected, became a resounding sales success. Little by little, more and more games are coming to our country regarding dating simulators. Luckily, and far from betting entirely on the themes of couples and love triangles, the conversational titles have also given rise to exploring genres such as terror.