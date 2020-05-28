Lovemaking Delays Aging in Women | Unsplash

Lovemaking slows aging in womenIf you are tired of spending on countless beauty products that promise to reduce the appearance of wrinkles on your face but the results do not come, we probably have a recipe that you will love.

The reality is that the solution to your problems is closer than you imagine and you do not have to spend to get a porcelain face, looking younger is quite related to the frequency in which you have love relationships.

Stop stressing yourself by looking for home remedies or beauty products to help you take care of your skin, the solution to forget the expression lines is in your room, the time has come to prepare a romantic encounter.

Having love relationships can have more benefits than you think And today we will explain the most important ones so that you decide once and for all to enjoy a night of pleasure or several.

Having intimacy helps you free yourself from stress and burn calories, the above certainly contributes to making you look and feel younger, but if the above does not seem great to you, a recent study confirmed it.

The recognized medium Daily Mail He explained that researchers from the University of California, San Francisco, conducted a study lasting one week involving more than 100 women who had a relationship.

At Article It is said that: “Intimacy can buffer the effects of stress by downregulating stress response systems and regulating the immune response.” The more nights of passion you have, the healthier you are, there is no doubt.

