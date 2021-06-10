Loved? With a photo Carlos Rivera expresses it

With a photo Carlos Rivera reveals what is it to be in love? | Instagram

The singer Carlos Rivera shared one of the romantic photos to date that would inspire several of his fans, the author of songs such as “What is ours to stay”, “Other lives”, “I was waiting for you”, etc.

For many of its followers, Carlos Rivera placeholder image, would give more clues in this new photograph about how he experiences his relationship with Cynthia Rodriguez With whom he has had a long romance for 15 years and with whom today he shares the same home.

Being in love is … The message he shared said, followed by some heart emojis.

The composer, and former student of “La Academia” generation 2004, has triumphed inside and outside of Mexico becoming one of the spoiled in countries like Spain, caused a stir with what for many would turn out to be a declaration of the love he feels at this time while others gave a sense related to the new projects that are on the horizon.

The “Cynthia Rodríguez’s boyfriend“Who has been very secretive about his relationship with the host of the morning” Venga la Alegría “, has finally revealed small details confirming that today they share a life together.

So far, the native of Huamantla, Tlaxcala, is very happy in the snapshot in which he appears with open arms showing a big smile and about to touch the clouds with a lot of roofs and the sky in the background.

Immediately, the snapshot of Carlos Augusto Rivera Guerra added more than 235 likes and various comments where “the riveristas” did not miss the opportunity to flatter their top star and highlight their great success.

“Listen 24/7 #Leyendas” read one of the comments, which referred to one of the most recent productions of the 35-year-old artist.

Come to Barcelona please, they requested in the first comments.

Discover how beautiful life is, pointed out some of his followers.

To be in love is to confuse the night with the days.

To be in love is… to smile automatically at this photo, were some of the first dedications that appeared in the publication.

Meanwhile, more and more samples of love can be seen in one of the most beloved couples of the show, such as Carlos Augusto Rivera and Cynthia Rodríguez.

The former academic takes advantage of some of the most recent appearances of his beautiful girlfriend to express his feelings in one way or another and it is that despite the fact that the couple has remained firm by not revealing many details about their private life, the truth is that apparently They have given in a bit to the pressure of their fans.

It was a few days ago that the television and theater actor, Carlos Rivera was questioned about his wedding with the Coahuilense and although he announced that so far they do not have wedding plans at the door since “he still does not feel ready,” he told media.

The truth is that the strong versions about the interpreter of musical works such as “The Lion King” and “Mamma Mia”, among others, ended up confirming the strong versions that claimed that he and the “model” already lived together.

Even the couple already has an official wedding godmother in case at some point they decided to take the big step, it was Augusto Rivera himself who found out in the middle of an interview about Pati Chapoy’s request, who has shown all his support to the former academic “to whom He expressed his dream of being a participant in their future union.