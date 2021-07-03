Lovecraft Country will not have a second season – .

We live in a great moment to enjoy complex and unique series and we can confirm that there is always something for anyone, the problem is that we are also in a current situation that has a lot of demand and little certainty. Popularity and good ratings are not always enough to stay on the air for many years. The different networks and the various streaming services produce too many series and take care of a smaller percentage of them, which is further complicated by the large number of spin-offs, revivals and remakes that are currently being made.

In the end, some titles are buried despite their quality, while others become a scoop and are expected to continue exploiting them. In an attempt to give opportunity to new creations without wearing them out, it now seems that series of few episodes per season are given priority or that they can develop their story in a single installment. Within this dilemma was the Lovecraft Country series, created by Misha Green from the novel by Matt Ruff. The series quickly became a hit with audiences and critics alike, and although groups familiar with the author HP Lovecraft never welcomed it, HBO counted it among the best premieres in its history.

The first season of Lovecraft countrystarring Jonathan Majors and Jurnee Smollett-Bell, he adapted the novel on his terms, but it definitely created such an interesting universe that more stories could well be told within it. The series was promoted as a Limited Series, or a single season, but as soon as it ended, there was talk about the real possibilities of moving forward, as happened with the Watchmen series, starring Regina King and Jeremy Irons.

What made so special to Lovecraft country is that he handled horror and historical melodrama very well, which had everything to do with the racism of the time. Among many series seeking racial and sexual inclusion, this show achieved it naturally and with the full support of Jordan Peele as a producer. In fact, for many it was a really important title because it easily surpassed the criticism of those square minds who complain of seeing too many African Americans as protagonists. Unfortunately, and after many rumors, it was confirmed that the series will not return for a second season.

In an official statement to Deadline, HBO released the news:

We will not continue with a second season of Lovecraft Country. We are so grateful for the dedication and mastery of the talented cast and crew, and to Misha Green, who produced this groundbreaking series. And to the fans, thank you for joining this adventure.

In February of this year the head of content of HBO had confirmed that Misha green and his team of writers were working on a new idea to continue the series, but now it’s clear that whatever they developed was not in the network’s interest. This is not entirely strange, either, nor is it necessarily bad. For example, we cannot forget that HBO He also adapted Big Little Lies, starring Nicole Kidman and Reese Witherspoon, and while the first season was a success, the second (which was no longer based on the book) was a disappointment to many.

After the season finale aired successfully, Green explained that he wanted to keep telling stories that had the same intent as the author. Matt ruff of putting African American protagonists to the fore in gender stories that usually exclude them. This balance between fearing the supernatural, the unknown, and the violent (and very real) racism of the United States was what won over the audience. It will be a matter of time to see if Green herself comments on this or if she proposes a new creation that can fill the void she left. Lovecraft country.

