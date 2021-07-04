Lovecraft Country: Showrunner shows us what was going to happen in season two

One of the saddest and most unexpected news of yesterday was the sudden announcement from HBO that they are not planning to do a second season of Lovecraft Country – 100%. We’d say it’s a Netflix-like decision by HBO, but the reality is that they’re not going to give us a second season of Watchmen either – 80%. Mind you, there is a key difference between the two programs. The second was made as a miniseries and is round and works by itself. We cannot do the same of the Lovecraftian program. It had an ending that pointed to things that were going to happen in the future. Finishing it like this leaves us with the feeling that we are facing an incomplete product.

The reality is that everything pointed to a second season. Showrunner Misha Green had said it on occasion and Deadline had reported that Jurnee Smollett-Bell and Jonathan Majors had left a space in their schedules to record it. We do not know if that rumor is true, what we do know with absolute certainty is that HBO was not convinced by Green’s plans for a second season and preferred to formally announce the cancellation of the series:

We will not continue with a second season of Lovecraft Country. We are so grateful for the dedication and mastery of the talented cast and crew, and to Misha Green, who produced this groundbreaking series. And to the fans, thank you for joining this adventure.

Shortly after this happened, Misha green went to Twitter (via Comic Book) and posted a glimpse of what could be, but is not going to happen anymore, at least not on HBO with everything and a new title included. As you can see, it is a map of the United States, but in that season it would already be a different country.

A taste of the bible from the second season. I wish I could have brought you Lovecraft Country: Supremacy. Thanks to everyone who watched and hooked. Not Confederate.

The next generation. The second season of Lovecraft Country begins in a new world… And that new world is a country that is precisely where the United States used to be. Welcome to the SOVEREIGN STATES OF AMERICA.

A taste of the Season 2 Bible. Wish we could have brought you #LovecraftCountry: Supremacy. Thank you to everyone who watched and engaged. 🖤✊🏾 #noconfederate pic.twitter.com/BONbSfbjWg – Misha Green (@MishaGreen) July 3, 2021

Apparently the program was going to enter fully into the terrain of alternative history, in the style of The Man in the High Castle. For those who do not know by heart the states of that country. We are going to explain that map to you.

The “New Negro Republic” is found in much of the southeastern part of the country and in two-thirds of Texas. In contrast to that, the northeastern states and half of Pennsylvania and New Jersey make up the “Jefferson Commonwealth.” (Jefferson Community). Most of this new world is made up of “Tribal Nations of the West”, which are the western states and a part of the so-called Mid-West. It is no mystery where the whites went in that new version of the United States. That’s how it is. They now live in the Whitelands, which are made up of parts of Texas, Pennsylvania and Oklahoma, Kansas, Missouri, Indiana, Illinois, Ohio, West Virginia, and Maryland.

Now that your plans have been truncated, Misha green He could well focus on one of his dream projects to make a miniseries based on It, by Stephen King:

I would love to do a limited series of It by Stephen King. It’s my all-time favorite novel, but it’s such a thick book that you need time to sit down with each character and really get into their fear. You could make a two-hour movie, but imagine a seven-season It. And something with vampires. We need new vampires.

