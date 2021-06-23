Love triangle! Between Mauricio Ochmann and his new girlfriend | Reform

That’s right, everything seems to indicate that the controversial actor Mauricio Ochmann brought the famous girlfriend down actor Mexican television Diego de Erice, so the gossip and bad comments have reached more than the life of the famous.

Apparently, Diego discovered messages in which Paulina and Mauricio were flirting and he decided to end on a healthy note.

As you may know, love once again knocked on the door of Mauricio Ochmann, 43, after just over a year of divorcing Aislinn Derbez, 35.

And it is that recently, the actor announced on his social networks that he is in a relationship with the model Paulina Burrola, 30.

However, a friend of the actor revealed that Mauricio practically took down his girlfriend Diego de Erice, 34, with whom the former beauty queen had a relationship when they started dating, which he always knew, without However, he did not stop him from courting her until he managed to conquer her.

According to an interview with TvNotas, they pointed out that Mauricio is very happy, enthusiastic, letting himself be carried away and enjoying love with Paulina, whom he conquered regardless of an obstacle he encountered on his way.

That is where it was commented that Paulina had a boyfriend when Mauricio began to court her, since

she was with the actor Diego de Erice, which he knew perfectly well, but clearly he did not care at all.

They met at an event more than a year ago, when Mauricio was still married to Aislinn, but in the middle of a marriage crisis ”.

As they indicate, since then they hit it off very well and began to follow each other on social networks and at that time Paulina was still with Diego,

Everything was going super well between them. Even since Paulina and Mauricio met, she told him that she had a boyfriend and in fact when she entered their networks that was more than evident because Diego and Paulina shared many photos together ”.

Subsequently, each one continued with their respective partner and suddenly they left likes in their networks and it was until months later, when Mauricio divorced Aislinn, that they began to leave comments on their Instagram photos.

However, they did not engage in direct conversation, since she wrote something to him and he did not respond, but then went to his photos to write to him.

In January of this year they were chatting more often on Instagram and they got on better and better, maybe from there they started making eyes ”.

This is how the bomb exploded when Diego caught the messages sent with Mauricio and in which they flirted.

He asked her for an explanation and she ended up accepting that she had gone out with Mauricio twice, but according to friends ”.

However, the model insisted that things were not as he thought, but that he understood if he no longer wanted to continue with her.

They ended last February and immediately deleted all their photos together, they lasted more than a year and a half.

What surprises me is that they made their relationship public so soon because according to them they were going to go little by little, but suddenly they won their love and they already announced it. Everything seems to be going so well that even Pau has already lived with Mau’s daughter a couple of times ”.

Unfortunately, what starts badly ends badly, and unfortunately their relationship at the beginning was a bit complicated, so we can only hope what is in store for both celebrities.