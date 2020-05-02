It will be necessary to know the love stories during the pandemic, among them, there will surely be some where love is immovable, such as the headlights that illuminate the ships that sail in the midst of the storm.

In these months of confinement, love has been put to the test, which, among other things, can help us survive the quarantine, now that we spend it together 7×24 and we have to take on tasks that we never performed before, such as housework or attending to children of all ages all that time and apply virtual tools to communicate on the screen for classes for children, young people or adults or to see and hear concerts, films or conferences and attend work meetings or visit, if so you can say, to the family with the closeness of screen to screen, to talk and realize if they are overwhelmed by immobility, longing for the joy of kissing and hugging.

We remember those days when we went out for a walk to spin what we had in mind or to relive some memories, vague by the passage of time, such as the poem by Lugones:

At the middle of the afternoon of that day,

when I was going my usual goodbye to give you,

it was a vague sorrow to leave you

which made me know that I loved you.

Maybe it is time for us to realize that we are made of the same material as dreams, if we start our imagination, like children who imagine that the bathtub in the garden is like the sea and, for things like that , recognize that there are more things between heaven and earth than the pandemic to discover them.

Love is tested in the midst of difficulties, therefore, there will be several stories where either the storm was released, or the copper comes out and they sink, because it is known that it is in difficulty when the human being really demonstrates Who.

We can live in a nutshell and still be the masters of the universe, as Hamlet said to his friends in the midst of his own crisis. Indeed, we live in a nutshell and if we use our imagination we will continue to be the masters of the universe or, as good farmers, we will be able to reap the memories that we once planted, like that afternoon when, when we said goodbye, we realized that we loved her.

We try to prevent the days from splicing and we do not know what day of the week we are on. That is why, regardless of the size of the shell, you have to take care of it, organize it, make the bed, sweep the terrace and lift the kitchen after the meal to live within a certain order to better face the chaos, with some of those tasks. , as proposed by Muñoz Molina: “doing things to be in this world in the real, housed in the space of common sense.”

In dreams everything is transformed and what we dream is to satisfy our (disguised) desires, dreams that “are children of idle minds born of vague fantasy; in substance, they are light as air, and even more variable than the wind … “, as Mercutio told Romeo.

We are in the middle of the confinement and for that reason, there can be a crisis similar to those that occur in the middle of life (middle age crisis) or half of the holidays, those that we have already spared if we let the storm pass.

But there are other love stories, like the one that does not change because it is immovable:

Love is not love if when it perceives a change, it changes

or tends to separate from the one who separates.

No! Love is an immovable brand

who watches storms and does not flinch.

There will be several stories in these times of the coronavirus, like the one that García Márquez told us in Love in the Time of Cholera.

