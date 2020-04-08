By Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen

COPENHAGEN, Apr 7 (.) – Sales of sex toys have more than doubled in Denmark, after residents were told not to leave home to limit the spread of the coronavirus, according to the country’s largest retailer.

“I am happy to do something good in these difficult times, when people feel vulnerable,” said Mathilde Mackowski, co-owner of Sinful, the largest seller of sex toys in the Nordic countries.

In the first week of April, Sinful’s sales increased 110% in Denmark, where it has three-quarters of the total market, according to company estimates.

The country’s largest sex toy information tracking website, Eroti.dk, said traffic has more than tripled during confinement compared to the same period last year.

In particular, the demand for sex games and toys for couples has skyrocketed. Sinful noted that sales of a 10-day challenge for couples increased more than four-fold since mid-March compared to the same period before quarantine.

“I think it is natural that when we spend more time together we want to have more fun,” Mackowski said. “We take better care of ourselves in this difficult time and that is also reflected in our sex life,” she added.

Each day, the retailer ships about 1,500 packages to online customers in Denmark, Norway, Sweden, and Finland. Across the region, sales doubled in the first week of April compared to the same period in 2019.

The Danes are famous for their “hygge” – a word that refers to those cozy things -, for being among the happiest people in the world and for their progressive laws, such as the legalization of pornography in 1969, long before most of Europe.

Sinful said the main increase in sales occurred in the past seven days, after an initial drop when the quarantine was announced on March 11.

“It was probably because we all panicked a little bit and wanted to buy toilet paper, toothpaste and that sort of thing,” Mackowski said.

(Report by Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen; Edited in Spanish by Janisse Huambachano)