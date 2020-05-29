The quarantine period has provided several lives for players, allowing fans to interact with them even without games. It is no different with Corinthians athletes, and last Thursday it was Vagner Love’s turn, through a chat with his press office, to talk a little about his career and his current moment in Brazilian football.

One of the subjects covered was the final of the 2019 São Paulo Championship, in which Timão beat São Paulo 2-1 at the Arena, for the second game of the decision. And the title goal came just from Love’s feet, just seconds from the end of regulation time, when the duel seemed to be heading towards penalties. And there was no way, the Corinthians, once again, beat their rivals, as the striker himself made a point of playing with the São-Paulines.

– End of Paulista last year, at 44 of the second half, receiving this beautiful assistance from my partner Sornoza, and then we shut up the São-Paulinos once again, there is no way, sorry the São-Paulines, but there is no way. Love also revealed that he had a prophecy about that decisive goal, but that he commented only to a few people closest to Corinthians. He, somehow, knew he would leave the bank to be crucial in winning the state, his second title with the white shirt.

– It’s an adrenaline rush there, the only thing the center forward thinks about is how to score. In that game, I thought I would go in to decide, but it’s something you don’t spread to everyone. It is something particular. It happens to many players. I commented to three or four CT employees with whom I have more affinity that I would not start playing, but would come in to decide. Heavenly Father blessed me with another career title.

On June 11, Vagner turns 36, but whoever thinks he is already thinking about retirement is mistaken, on the contrary. After his first visit to Timão, in 2015, he started to take better care of himself, which made him prolong his career at a high level. Therefore, the attacker says he will only think about stopping when his body no longer responds on the field.

– For some players that I know who have retired, and still old enough to play, I believe that these guys could be playing, but I started to take care of myself, especially when I arrived at Corinthians, in 2015. That’s when I started to become aware that I had to take care of myself more, have good nutrition, have the training routine, and this is prolonging my life in football, so I want to continue, I am not prepared to stop, I do not want to stop. As long as my body does not obey, then yes, but while my body is answering all the questions I do not think in any way to stop – concluded.

Vagner Love has been on his second spell at Corinthians since 2019, when he returned from Turkish football, where he played for Besiktas. In the first, in 2015, he was Brazilian champion and left the club at the end of the season, heading to France’s Monaco. So far there are 116 official games for Timão and 28 goals scored. His contract expires in December 2020.

