The limeranza Unlike love between one couple, It is a totally involuntary state from one person to another, since they cannot stop their thoughts, you are usually people with a somewhat unstable emotional state, since they tend to obsess with the person and even have a certain dependence on their boyfriend or girlfriend.

That’s right, it is extremely important to know the great difference between limeranza and the love coupleTherefore, here we will explain what it is and why we will give you some of the characteristics of this first one; so let’s get started.

Characteristics of limeranza

Uncontrollable jealousy.

Terror of rejection, some people who suffer from it are usually shy and a little introverted.

Negative thoughts since they are predisposed to an event, they usually have self-sabotage, we refer to this with which the person may not do something thinking that his partner can leave him, and he even usually controls the person with manipulative actions and on an extreme side having suicidal thoughts to retain the partner.

Fantasizing about a utopian relationship is something very common to recognize that we are not in love, but that we feel lime since we have imaginary feelings for idealizing the couple.

Match schedules to have more encounters with your lover, but without your knowledge of it, give the interpretation that it is only coincidence.

Possession in dating and even conditioning the person to spend more time together.

Anxiety and insomnia.

Circular thoughts with this we mean that the person who suffers it goes around good and bad moments with the partner, since he rebuilds them in his mind over and over again whether to be happy or sad.

Several psychologists mention that limeranza can even cause depression, since people who suffer from it after a rejection or at the end of a relationship, usually seclude themselves in their world and even attempt against their lives for not being able to control their emotions.

