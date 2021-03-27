Love of Lesbian gathers 5,000 people in the first great concert without distance of the pandemic

A concert by the Love of Lesbian group was held this Saturday at the Palau Sant Jordi in Barcelona with a capacity of 5,000 people who have previously performed a rapid antigen test (TAR) to enter.

Only 6 of the 5,000 people with entry who have undergone an ART have tested positive for Covid-19 and they have not been able to attend, sources of the organization have informed.

The concert took place without social distance between participants, who have had their temperature taken and given an FFP2 mask facilitated by the organization at the entrance to the enclosure, which has hydroalcoholic gel and accesses to the bar service and the toilets differentiated by groups.

Three consellers and Janet Sanz

The Minister of Culture of the Generalitat has also attended, Àngels Ponsa; that of Territory and Sustainability, Damia Calvet; the Secretary General of Health of the Generalitat, Marc ramentol, and the Deputy Mayor of Barcelona Janet sanz.

The concert started with 30 minute delay As a result of the access controls, which have slowed down the entry of attendees to the venue since they had to be duly accredited and show the negative result of the TAR through a mobile application.

The public that has been entering has waited for the start of the concert while dancing and he chanted songs from The Beatles, of whom songs like Here Comes The Sun and Come Together, among many others, have been heard.

Recover cultural life

In statements to the media, Ramentol has celebrated that clinical studies such as this Saturday allow “opening the doors and recovering the normality of cultural life while respecting the maximum legal guarantees“and with the utmost rigor and health security in the face of Covid-19.

He has defended that citizens are eager to recover these cultural spaces and events after “a year of restrictive measures and that limit of social life “, something that he assures has a negative impact particularly on the group of young people.

This experimental pilot test is promoted by the Festival for Safe Culture platform and based on the pioneering clinical trial of Sala Apolo organized by Primavera Sound and the Fight Against AIDS Foundation and Infectious Diseases carried out on December 12.

Before the first performance, a video has been shown in which the studio organizers thanked the public trust and participation.

“One of the most exciting concerts of our life”

“Welcome to what is one of the most exciting concerts of our life. It has been a year and a half that we have not stepped on a stage,” began the soloist Santi Balmes, who has begged the public for responsibility so that he did not remove his mask: “The world looks at us” and “this concert is a small battle within the war.”

“I want to dedicate this concert, although it seems a cliché, to the health workers and the rest of the essential personnel. never again do we think of making more cuts in health, please, “he added vindictively.

The veteran band from Barcelona has started the evening with a classic theme from its repertoire: Nobody on the streets, a song that, like If we get out of this, Los evil passengers or There where we used to scream were written long before Covid-19, but whose lyrics now seem to have even more meaning for fans.