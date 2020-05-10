When you wake up, remember that you will not know where you are. A locked room, a clock on your left arm, and many unanswered questions and a thought that will always haunt your head: Who is Zero? This is how the saga begins Zero Escape

You can’t escape from here

The saga Zero Escape It is one of, in my opinion, those that pass well below the radar of the mainstream. Set in the near future (the first game happens in 2028) each installment of this work by Spike Chunsoft places us in the shoes of a group of nine people who, by chance of fate, have been selected to participate in a game. One where failure is not an option if they want to survive. Welcome to the Nonary Games.

These “games” are ultimately an escape room of gigantic proportions in which you must develop intelligently to advance. Rooms full of clues, puzzles and resources to use intelligently to get out of there. But if that was its only appeal, would it really be worth it? Possibly not, because the best of Zero Escape It’s not his puzzles, which are pretty cool, it’s his plot. Because fuck that plot.

Time and space: a mind, a field

The plot of the entire saga revolves around one factor: travels through the multiverse. Based on a series of interpretations on quantum physics (especially the second title) and on Rupert Sheldrake’s interpretation of the theory of the morphogenetic field, but without being exactly the same. Both concepts come together giving the factors that determine the future of the plot, and that is that certain people can access this “Morphogenetic Field” to obtain memories of other time lines.

The operation of this power is based in turn on the possibility of sending one’s consciousness through space-time, being able, therefore, to exchange the timeline at any moment in order to obtain a key that allows us to advance within the first. This in all games is well resolved, even using it being credible, except in the third where in my opinion they get a little out of hand.

One of you is to blame

Beyond the possibility of changing time lines, it should be noted that, in doing so, the characters only remember very vague pieces of what happened in another story. It is us as players who must take note (I literally recommend taking paper and pen) and face the puzzles. Yes, we know what happens in each line, and it could give the feeling that the game loses some of the grace then, but it is not. The plot is assembled with the knowledge that the player knows what he knows, and therefore they play with us at all times.

The amount of twists and turns that each episode of the trilogy raises is simply astonishing. It is not only that each route is perfectly planned, but, unless you have eaten a spoiler of those rich, everything comes straight to you and catches you in the open. One of us is Zero, the question is to find out who and escape. And believe me, the road to truth is full of deaths, mistakes and impossibilities.

A plot to the millimeter

In this unpredictability, this good work of the scriptwriters, is what differentiates the saga Zero Escape from the rest of the puzzle games. A visual novel where not only the plot is incredible but where you can also believe it. The world that arises within each title is linearly interconnected with the next, so if it catches you, it catches you entirely. It catches you by some exceptional characters, where nobody is who they seem to be and where everyone has a very charismatic touch that makes them special (and for me, the best character is Phi, I leave it there).

It is difficult for me to recommend the game without mentioning the plot from a point where they are not spoilers, because it is complicated considering how each title is connected and, if I wanted to talk about the third one, Zero Time Dilemma, would be obligatorily introducing the end of 1 and 2, so I will keep it to myself. Believe me, I would like to comment on it and I would love to talk about it with people, but I do not want to spoil this wonder for those who have not played any title in the saga, or for people like our partner Roselcost who, for some reason, only became one of the multiple routes that the first game has and I leave it for laziness.

Because playing any of the titles without squeezing it is not playing them. The real end is achieved by immersing yourself in the plot and savoring each path without hesitation. See how, for example and without precedent, in the plot of the first one, the conversations we have with the characters change dramatically from the middle of the game if you have chosen to go with them on the previous route. They trust you, you discover secrets and it is thanks to them that later you unlock the “doors” to obtain a better ending. And this is the cycle until, once you have everything you need, you can face the end of the game and advance to the next title.

Love Letter

I know I’m very heavy when a game fascinates me, but in the case of Zero Escape I’ve gotten to the point that I got with Yakuza. It’s a great game, but it’s also something else. They are characters, situations and a common thread that dies in alternative branches to give us that ending that, speaking badly, breaks our asses and leaves us without sleep. All three games are for 3DS, PlayStation 4, PS Vita, and Steam. In the last three platforms we can find the first two in a single container as is Zero Time Escape: The Nonary Games.

So if you know English, do yourself a favor and give the first one a try. If he does not call you, I’m sorry, but if you like it, send me a private on twitter if you want and share your opinion, talk to me about the game. You will not regret it.