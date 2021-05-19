Love knows no borders. ‘Grace and Grit’ trailer

Quiver Distribution has released the official trailer for ‘Grace and Grit‘, Sebastian Siegel’s cousin starring Mena Suvari (‘ American Beauty ‘) and Stuart Townsend (‘ The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen ‘). The film is an adaptation of Ken Wilber’s acclaimed book of the same name.

Based on true events, the film focuses on the love story of well-known philosopher Ken Wilber (Townsend) and his wife Treya (Suvari) in the 1980s in California. Both fell madly in love as they faced a serious illness and various challenges that threatened to tear them apart.

Written and directed by Siegel, the film also stars Mariel Hemingway, Frances Fisher, Rebekah Graf, Nick Stahl and Brian McGovern. Its premiere in both US theaters and on VOD on June 4.

This and other trilers you can find on our Dailymotion channel,

or in the section Movie trailers and videos of the web.Click here to see it on YouTube.