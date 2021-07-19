Love Island UK’s Millie and Liam Do Funny Impression of Islander

It’s been days, but Love Island UK fans are still trying to cope with Millie Court and Liam Reardon’s wicked impression of fellow Islander Lucinda Strafford. In Saturday’s episode of Love Island: Unseen Bits, Millie and Liam (who are currently coupled up) enjoyed a glass of wine and a bit of a gossip together.

What started as an innocent conversation about how the chlorine in the swimming pool is turning some of the Islanders’ hair green (lol) soon descended into a competition to see who could do the best Lucinda impression.

Millie explained the chlorine situation to Liam, saying, “I was plaiting Lucinda’s hair and she had […] green strands in it. “When Liam asked if she told Lucinda about the green hair situation, Millie replied,” Yeah, she was panicking! “

Cue Millie and Liam taking turns to do the best impression of Lucinda reacting to this drastic news …

It’s fair to say fans were absolutely loving the interaction, with one person tweeting, “Millie and Liam making fun of Lucinda’s voice. Top notch,” with another adding, “Liam and Millie making fun of Lucinda’s accent they really need to show more of Liam on the actual show and now just the unseen bits. “

Here’s how the rest of Twitter reacted:

There’s a fair amount of love for the couple on Twitter, with many people calling them the couple with the most chemistry.

Love Island UK continues on ITV2 and ITVHub tonight at 9 pm

