‘Love Island UK’ Viewers Are All Saying the Same Thing About Brad

Love Island UK viewers are all saying the same thing after Brad revealed he hasn’t had sex with anyone since 2019 – despite his initial popularity with some of the women in the villa. In a chat with newbie Lucinda on tonight’s episode, Brad said he “wasn’t that type of guy” because he “doesn’t want to lead anyone on.”

Naturally, Lucinda got excited about the idea of ​​finding a guy who’s not a total fuckboy. But fans were quick to question whether or not Brad was actually telling the truth about his sex life (or lack thereof).

“Brad admitting he isn’t a fuckboy even though he played 3 girls already and he hasn’t been there for 7 days” commented one viewer, while he’s another tweeted “‘So not a fuckboy’ GIRL are u sure about that.”

This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

ICYMI, Brad has been coupled up with a few ladies during his stay in the villa. After initially coupling up with Faye on day one, he cracked on with Chloe before moving on with Rachel after being left single at the last recoupling. Rachel chose to couple up with Brad instead of Chuggs, saving Brad from being dumped from the Island.

It’s unsurprising then that some viewers picked up on Brad’s comment that he didn’t want to lead anyone on even though he coupled up with Rachel and quickly moved on with Lucinda once he was safe from being dumped.

“Not Brad saying he doesn’t lead anyone on after just leading Rachel on to stay in the villa .. sir?” tweeted a viewer.

This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Here are a few more reactions to the, err, revelation:

This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io