The love It can be the face of the dirtiest games and in the desire to find it, we become easy targets of all those who do not know how to really love. In addition, there are also those illusions that dazzle us even if they leave our hearts empty. Love is not possession, do not fool yourself with a golden cage.

And it is that although in the beginning everything may seem perfect, true love is not, it is constant work, they are challenges, challenges, tests that sometimes seem insurmountableBut if there is one thing for sure it is that after all we will know that we are home and that it has been worth it.

Jealousy, blackmail, deception, claims, comfort, none of that will allow you to enjoy true loveAre you ready to open your wings to freedom? Many times fear deprives us of enjoying what we really want, we doubt our worth, our capabilities, but There is no truer love than the one we feel for ourselves.

When we find that true love, there is no cage that can stop us, no matter the money, the comforts, There is nothing that can make us stay next to those who do not know how to love us and who does not recognize our great value.

When you find that true love, your self-love, you learn to leave all those insecurities behind, do not be jealous because you know that you do not compete with anyone else and you understand that having a partner by your side is a decision, not an imposition.

True love also allows you to see that you cannot be where they treat you badly, where they only use you, where they take away so much that you forget yourself., no matter the money or the comforts because nothing compares to your happiness and your fulfillment, nothing causes you more pride than your independence.

When you fall in love with you, no door stays closed

When you find yourself, you recover and fall in love with all that you are, it is impossible for the doors to remain closed, because you open them yourself or even the graves, you are unstoppable and only those who approach you honestly will be able to remain by your side.

The best? You don’t have to do anything but be you, they will stay by choice, just like you and then everything will be better than you dreamed. So do not settle, do not think that this is the only thing you deserve, do not think that you are good in a relationship where you are made to feel like another object.

You are full of life, full of magic, full of love and when you understand it, there is nothing that can prevent your flight to freedom.

