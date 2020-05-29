The coronavirus pandemic has been causing serious damage to football clubs. At Corinthians, after determining the salary reduction for professional athletes by 25%, it is speculated a cut of employees in some sectors of the club. However, striker Vagner Love said there were no layoffs yet and hopes that this scenario will remain in the coming days.

The hope of the experienced player is that the matches will return soon, so that these people are not at risk of losing their jobs.

“We know the difficulties that everyone is facing, not only the employees of Corinthians, but also those of all companies. Of course we, the players, are being affected, but not as much as the employees. I am happy that Corinthians is still I didn’t send anyone away and I hope that continues. So I hope that football will return soon so we can help these people not to lose their jobs. We agree to return, but with everything adapted, with the right measures, to that the pandemic does not return and the country does not stop again “, said in a live to the Advisory Team Star.

National competitions have been halted since mid-March. As a result, after more than two months of stoppage, speculation about a possible return is growing every day. Some clubs have even returned to face-to-face training, but there is still no date for tournaments to return.

For Love, who sees Europe as an example to be followed, the lap promises to be very fast and the teams will have to prepare well to be able to keep up with the pace.

“We have examples of what it is like to be back in Europe, where some countries have already played again, but everyone took care to make it happen. I know that when we get back it will be a very big match, championship over championship, with up to three games in seven days maybe. So we’re going to have to prepare well and recover the rapport to be able to withstand all this load of training and games that will come, and I hope that happens soon “, he concluded.

Sports Gazette