‘Love, Death + Robots Volume 2’, adult trailer, synopsis and duration of the new episodes

The second season of the animated short anthology Love, Death + Robots powered by Tim miller, director of Deadpool Y Terminator: Dark Fate, is almost ready to be available in the Netflix catalog. It will be from this very Friday May 14.

They are short stories of science fiction and animation for adults with high doses of violence, sex and gore. And most importantly, the exceptional quality of both the stories and the animation that the first installment brought us, two years ago, makes the new batch highly anticipated.

Of course, the second season will be shorter. Of the 18 episodes of the first we will go to eight, although the third season has already been renewed by the platform and will consist of eight more. And with the imminence of the premiere, Netflix has launched a bolder new trailer, the Red Band, to make the followers (or possible new followers) of the series salivate.

The different episodes, self-concluding, will have an average duration of ten minutes. Only four minutes the shortest and fifteen the longest. This is the complete relationship.

Automated customer service. All the possible comforts and conveniences for the elderly who reside in high-tech shared apartments. All the comfort? Well, until their robot servants decide to rebel to kill them. Duration: 10 minutes. Directed by Meat Dept. (Kevin Dan Ver Meiren, David Nicolas, Laurent Nicolas).

The drowned giant. The naked body of a sixty meter giant appears on the shore of a small fishing village. Duration: 10 minutes. Directed by Tim Miller.

Pop squad. A police officer suffers remorse and a crisis of conscience over having to control people classified as “unregistered descendants”. Duration: 15 minutes. Directed by Jennifer Yuh Nelson.

Ice. In the future, there are people who have the option to improve their endurance and strength. Two brothers, belonging to different classes, will test their rivalry in a lethal race. Duration: 10 minutes. Directed by Robert Valley.

The tall grass. During a train stop in the middle of nowhere, a lone traveler goes outside attracted by strange lights. Duration: 8 minutes. Directed by Simon Otto.

Snow in the desert. Set on an arid and hot planet, an albino is chased by hunters. Another enigmatic being saves his life, but also reveals that he has plans for him. Duration: 15 minutes. Directed by Leon Berelle, Dominique Boidin, Remi Kozyra and Maxime Luere.

All over the house. A girl and her little brother will come across a strange surprise on Christmas Eve, while waiting for the arrival of Santa Claus. Duration: 4 minutes. Directed by Elliot Dear.

Life Hutch. A fighter pilot must make an emergency landing on a desert planet. While waiting for rescue, in an automated shelter, he will realize that surviving there will not be easy. Duration: 10 minutes. Directed by Alex Beaty.