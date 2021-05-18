Love, Death & Robots 3 will feature a sequel to “Three Robots” – Las Noticias de Chihuahua – Between the lines

The second season of Love, Death & Robots is already on Netflix, with eight new and shocking episodes that return to touch topics as varied as death, technology or the apocalypse. It is a good time to also review the chapters of Volume 1. Specifically the first (“Three Robots”), since next season will have a sequel.

“Three Robots”, the episode with which the first season of the animated anthology began, is one of the funniest and most sympathetic chapters of the series. It narrates the tourist visit of three robotic friends survivors of an apocalypse caused by cats, who were genetically enhanced to have opposable thumbs and have learned to speak.

Series creator Tim Miller (Deadpool) and supervising director Jennifer Yuh Nelson announced during a question and answer session on Reddit that the three cute robots will be back in Volume 3 of the fiction, following the episode’s cliffhanger on the that they were “kidnapped” by cats to be caressed eternally.

“Some characters are back. Three of them, three characters. Actually, Three Robots will return for a sequel, “said Nelson Mysteries

“Three Robots” is based on a short story by writer John Scalzi, and was one of three adaptations of his work in Volume 1, including “Yogurt” to power and “Alternative stories.” The second season also includes a short based on his story, the first episode, entitled “Automated Customer Service.”

“We really enjoyed working with Scalzi and his stories were very popular,” Miller added on Reddit. “I don’t know if there is a popularity index, but Tres Robots, Azul Zima and La witness usually appear as the favorites, especially the first one because it is so fun.

Volume Two of Love, Death & Robots is now available on Netflix. The third season will premiere sometime in 2022.

