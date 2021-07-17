Love breaks all the rules. Trailer for season 2 of ‘Modern Love’

Amazon has unveiled the official trailer for the second season of ‘Modern Love’, which will premiere in full on Prime Video on Friday, August 13 in more than 240 countries and territories around the world.

An old flame that is fanned. The struggle between being friends or lovers. A night girl and her day boy. An affair with an ex’s ex. A one night stand. An impossible promise. The ghost of a lost lover. The exploration of sexuality. In this new season of the hit anthology series, love breaks all the rules.

All eight episodes of the second season of ‘Modern Love’ they lead to a series of stories about relationships, connections, betrayals and revelations. Each episode reflects love in all its intricate and wonderful forms, all inspired by true events published in the popular New York Times column of the same name.

The second season of ‘Modern Love’ features a cast that includes Gbenga Akinnagbe, Lucy Boynton, Tom Burke, Zoe Chao, Minnie Driver, Grace Edwards, Dominique Fishback, Kit Harington, Garrett Hedlund, Tobias Menzies, Sophie Okonedo, Zane Pais, Anna Paquin, Isaac Powell, Marquis Rodrguez and Lulu Wilson.

At the forefront of the series, shot in Albany, Schenectady and Troy (New York) and Dublin (Ireland), is John Carney, its creator and showrunner, as well as screenwriter and director of several episodes and executive producer.

