Humans are generally quite good at evaluating the personality traits of others. But is it possible that in love the first impression blinds us? Psychologists from McGill University in Canada recruited more than 500 single, straight young adults to research it. Participants had to take part in speed dating. In total, more than 4,000 couple encounters were created, the authors explain in Psychological Science.

Before starting the dating program, they asked the volunteers to answer a questionnaire about their own personality. Each of them then spent three minutes with a person of the opposite sex who also participated in speed dating. While the women sat in the same place, the men changed tables every three minutes. Between meetings, everyone had to assess the personality of their last date as well as indicate the interest that had awakened in them and if they wanted to provide their contact details.

Eye for the “tarnished” personality

Participants interested in the person they had contacted stated that the counterpart’s personality had made a good impression on them. While this is not surprising, the researchers confirmed the saying “love is blind”: the greater the interest in the other person, the less the judgment of his personality corresponded to the characteristics of his self-evaluation. This phenomenon stood out above all in the introverted participants; in the extroverts, by contrast, it was not detected. According to the authors, this is explainable: extroverts tend to reveal more about themselves, making it easier to correctly assess their personality.

The researchers are considering various explanations for the “tarnished” trial. On the one hand, romantic interest can obscure the view of negative characteristics; on the other, the “sharp eye” for personality can tarnish romanticism. Also, usually, the interest aroused in someone diminishes when they show too much of themselves in a first meeting.

In other words, keeping a little mystery can be beneficial, especially for people with less captivating qualities. In fact, Mitja Back, co-author of the recent study, has found through another analysis of the data obtained and not yet published that the “tarnished” impression on the first appointment had no negative consequences for continuing contact, at least during the following six weeks.

Christiane Gelitz

Reference: “Blind at first sight: The role of distinctively accurate and positive first impressions in romantic interest”. L. Gazzard Kerr et al. in Psychological Science, vol. 31, No. 6, pgs. 715-728, 2020.