Lorenzo Love, president of the autonomous association ATA, requests that the Government extend until the summer all ERTE and that, for the sectors most battered by the crisis, they extend until December. Amor is going to present this request to the Minister of Economic Affairs, Nadia Calviño, in the meeting that they will hold next May 7.

Amor considers that the extraordinary benefit for cessation of activity must be taken “beyond” the current situation because there are going to be sectors that are not going to open, such as tourism, and others that are going to have “very bad”, such as the freelancers. “You have to protect the company, but also the worker”, he added in an interview on EP.

“It does not seem very logical that there are freelancers who in May are going to have an activity below 50% and that they are going to have to pay the entire fee and no aid,” he says. “This is discriminatory, a worker who is in an ERTE part-time charges 50% of his salary and 50% of the benefit, the same would have to happen with the self-employed,” he added.

He emphasized that with the 661 euros of the benefit “he does not give to pay the electricity, the telephone, or the four expenses that the self-employed have and that they are running”.

“The only thing that worries me right now is how the times are progressing and that the Government is giving legal security to the self-employed, to small and medium-sized companies and to the business fabric in general. What they say on May 7 will serve what has to happen on May 11 and later, “he added.

In addition, the president of ATA has emphasized that it is necessary to clarify what will happen from July 1, once Spain is, if everything goes well, in the new normality, and has warned that if they do not continue measures and aid, “There will be an apocalypse”.

“You will not be able to cover the unemployment figures or in any way the number of job losses”, he pointed out, after highlighting the importance of prolonging tax aid, because “it cannot be that the self-employed have to pay social contributions when the alarm state ends, when perhaps it is still at 30% activity.

Reduced price

In fact, he sees it as “unaffordable” and urges that a reduced price be launched in the coming months, which could be a flat rate of 100 euros. “The credit is very good and has reached 231,000 freelancers and SMEs, but there are 900,000 freelancers who have requested it and have no response,” he added.

On the other hand, he has criticized that the moratorium on contributions has been limited to twelve activities and that activities such as transportation, industry, construction or professional services have been left out.

He has also noted that the Government continues without solving the requirement of being low in the Treasury to access the moratorium on mortgages, rentals or supplies. “95% of the self-employed are outside this measure,” he added, after pointing out that if the Pedro Sánchez Executive has not modified this already, “it will not.”

However, it has appreciated that yes the cessation of activity is working and the deferrals of contributions, which have been demanded by some 400,000 self-employed people. As Amor has pointed out, ATA estimates suggest that the number of deferrals will double between now and May 20, adding that “the rest of the measures are a lot of fill in the Official State Gazette (BOE) and of little effectiveness ».

Rescue

Amor has remarked that the State “does not have the capacity to face the economic cost of the measures and that it appears to be.” From his point of view, postponing until May 20 the payment of taxes “falls short”, because Spain will still be in a state of alarm. Therefore, he asks that they be taken to July.

On the other hand, Amor has recommended that if the State does not have the economic capacity go to the European Stability Mechanism (ESM), the unemployment aid fund (SURE) or the rescue. However, what he has made clear is that if the government asks for a ransom, it should do so to save companies, the self-employed and workers.