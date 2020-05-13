Throughout the pandemic, director Taika Waititi has provided some hints from his upcoming movie with Marvel Studios, including ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ having more than two villains.

The details that are known regarding the film are minimal, but the fact that Taika Waititi has returned to direct the sequel is enough to have high expectations about Chris Hemsworth’s upcoming movie as the God of Thunder, along with Natalie Portman’s return as Jane Foster.

Although seeing that Thor has already been heads-up with Hela, the goddess of death and Thanos, the Mad Titan, we are very curious to know how Marvel plans to raise the ante and challenge the strongest Avenger.

For now, we know that Portman will return as the love interest of Odin’s son, only this time, he will take up the mantle as the female version of Thor to help the Thunder God overcome his new enemy.

As for who this adversary might be, Tessa Thompson has already confirmed that Christian Bale will play the role of great bad guyBut it is unknown which supervillain will dare to challenge Odinson this time.

An earlier rumor suggested that Marvel intends to announce the Greek gods in the next movie, with Bale representing Ares, the God of War.

Although ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ would have more than two villains, leaving him with a number of other candidates, including Mefisto, the literal incarnation of the Devil, and Gorr, the assassin of gods, but the most likely choice at the moment. It would be Darío Agger, alias Minotauro.

Admittedly it’s a bit out, but Agger would fit perfectly with Waititi’s weird comical elements. For the uninitiated, Darío first appeared in ‘Thor: God of Thunder # 19’ as CEO of the Energy Corporation, Roxxon.

Due to his roles in movies like ‘American Psycho’ and the ‘Dark Knight’ trilogy, Bale would be the perfect choice for a billionaire who would not hesitate to sacrifice everything in the name of profit.